Left Menu

U.S.-Canada Tariff Tensions: Bessent Reacts to Chinese EVs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent firmly opposed the idea of reducing tariffs on Canadian imports to zero, as Canada recently reduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. He highlighted the necessity to prevent the northern border from becoming a channel for Chinese EVs to access the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:47 IST
U.S.-Canada Tariff Tensions: Bessent Reacts to Chinese EVs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made it clear on Thursday that he is against lowering U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports to zero. His stance comes as a reaction to Canada's decision to reduce its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 6%.

Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, Bessent stressed the importance of maintaining tariff boundaries to prevent Chinese electric vehicles from entering the U.S. via Canada. The U.S. currently upholds a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, a policy that is now being challenged by Canada's tariff reductions.

Bessent's comments highlight ongoing tensions and strategic considerations in international trade relations, specifically between North America and China, in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026