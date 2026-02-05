U.S.-Canada Tariff Tensions: Bessent Reacts to Chinese EVs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent firmly opposed the idea of reducing tariffs on Canadian imports to zero, as Canada recently reduced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. He highlighted the necessity to prevent the northern border from becoming a channel for Chinese EVs to access the U.S. market.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made it clear on Thursday that he is against lowering U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports to zero. His stance comes as a reaction to Canada's decision to reduce its tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 6%.
Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee, Bessent stressed the importance of maintaining tariff boundaries to prevent Chinese electric vehicles from entering the U.S. via Canada. The U.S. currently upholds a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs, a policy that is now being challenged by Canada's tariff reductions.
Bessent's comments highlight ongoing tensions and strategic considerations in international trade relations, specifically between North America and China, in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector.
