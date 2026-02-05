Panama's Canal Concession Clash: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

In a heated press briefing, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino stressed the sovereignty of Panama amid a legal tussle with a Hong Kong firm concerning the Panama Canal ports. Mulino assured that the Panamanian government would uphold its Supreme Court's ruling against CK Hutchison Holdings, despite concerns of escalating tensions.

This court decision, which invalidated a concession held by the Hong Kong subsidiary, has drawn Trump's support, aiming to curtail Chinese sway over the strategic waterway. Meanwhile, China has promised repercussions if the ruling stands, escalating the stakes of a geopolitical contest involving the U.S. and China.

Anticipating lengthy arbitration, Mulino plans a seamless transition to a Danish logistics firm for port operations if the concession is terminated. This situation, intensified by a broader sale of global ports and geopolitical strains, demands careful navigation to avert further international discord.

