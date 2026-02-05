Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives in Meghalaya

A devastating explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has resulted in the death of at least 18 laborers. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is coordinating with Meghalaya authorities to investigate the incident and offer support to potentially affected families from Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has tragically resulted in the death of at least 18 laborers, with several others reported missing. This harrowing event has prompted immediate cross-state coordination between Assam and Meghalaya as authorities work to discern the full scope of the tragedy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep sadness over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He confirmed that his government is maintaining close communication with both the Meghalaya government and East Jaintia Hills district administration to address the situation and provide necessary aid and support.

Preliminary reports indicate the possibility of some victims being from Assam, though this has yet to be officially verified. If confirmed, the Assam government has promised to offer comprehensive support to those families impacted by the disaster. Meanwhile, the incident raises pressing concerns about illegal mining activities and the accompanying risks faced by laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026