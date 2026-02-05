Tragedy Strikes: Coal Mine Explosion Claims 18 Lives in Meghalaya

An illegal coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has tragically resulted in the death of at least 18 laborers, with several others reported missing. This harrowing event has prompted immediate cross-state coordination between Assam and Meghalaya as authorities work to discern the full scope of the tragedy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep sadness over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the affected families. He confirmed that his government is maintaining close communication with both the Meghalaya government and East Jaintia Hills district administration to address the situation and provide necessary aid and support.

Preliminary reports indicate the possibility of some victims being from Assam, though this has yet to be officially verified. If confirmed, the Assam government has promised to offer comprehensive support to those families impacted by the disaster. Meanwhile, the incident raises pressing concerns about illegal mining activities and the accompanying risks faced by laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)