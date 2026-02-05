Delhi Assembly vs. Punjab Police: Privileges Inquiry Unfolds

The Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges has requested written comments from the Punjab DGP regarding the registration of an FIR over a doctored video of AAP leader Atishi. This directive aims to scrutinize the conduct of Punjab police authorities in the matter.

The inquiry, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, was initiated following allegations that derogatory remarks were made by Atishi against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The incident reportedly occurred during the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session in January, leading to a controversial FIR being filed in Jalandhar.

Accusations of privilege breach arose after Kapil Mishra alleged the FIR violated Article 361A of the Constitution. The Assembly's privileges inquiry seeks to address these allegations, with the Committee asking for documentation by February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)