Left Menu

Delhi Assembly vs. Punjab Police: Privileges Inquiry Unfolds

The Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges has asked Punjab's DGP to provide comments on an FIR related to a "doctored" video of AAP leader Atishi. A privileges inquiry against Punjab police officials is underway, following the controversy surrounding remarks involving Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:12 IST
Delhi Assembly vs. Punjab Police: Privileges Inquiry Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly's Committee of Privileges has requested written comments from the Punjab DGP regarding the registration of an FIR over a doctored video of AAP leader Atishi. This directive aims to scrutinize the conduct of Punjab police authorities in the matter.

The inquiry, led by Speaker Vijender Gupta, was initiated following allegations that derogatory remarks were made by Atishi against Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. The incident reportedly occurred during the Delhi Assembly's Winter Session in January, leading to a controversial FIR being filed in Jalandhar.

Accusations of privilege breach arose after Kapil Mishra alleged the FIR violated Article 361A of the Constitution. The Assembly's privileges inquiry seeks to address these allegations, with the Committee asking for documentation by February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5 Million in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

 Global
4
Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

Storm Leonardo Wreaks Havoc on Iberian Peninsula

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026