Ukraine and Russia Agree to Continue Trilateral Talks
Ukraine and Russia, after engaging in trilateral talks with the United States, agreed to continue discussions in the upcoming weeks. This decision was announced by Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, who also thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting and former U.S. President Trump for his leadership.
In a bid to further diplomatic efforts, Ukraine and Russia have officially agreed to extend their trilateral discussions with the United States, following two days of negotiations. The recent talks were facilitated through a proactive initiative supported by global leaders.
This decisive agreement was confirmed through a communique released by Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's principal negotiator. It highlights the commitment of the delegations to update their respective capitals and to persist with the three-sided dialogue in the forthcoming weeks.
The communique extended gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for orchestrating the discussions and acknowledged the instrumental role of former U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing the peace efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Plans Housing for Displaced Palestinians in Israeli-Controlled Gaza
High-Stakes Diplomacy: UAE Hosts Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Delhi HC Pushes for Legal Representation in UAE for Vikrant Jaitley
UAE Calls for US-Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions
India has got a good deal with US because of personal relationship between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump: Goyal.