Ukraine and Russia Agree to Continue Trilateral Talks

Ukraine and Russia, after engaging in trilateral talks with the United States, agreed to continue discussions in the upcoming weeks. This decision was announced by Ukraine's lead negotiator, Rustem Umerov, who also thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting and former U.S. President Trump for his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to further diplomatic efforts, Ukraine and Russia have officially agreed to extend their trilateral discussions with the United States, following two days of negotiations. The recent talks were facilitated through a proactive initiative supported by global leaders.

This decisive agreement was confirmed through a communique released by Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's principal negotiator. It highlights the commitment of the delegations to update their respective capitals and to persist with the three-sided dialogue in the forthcoming weeks.

The communique extended gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for orchestrating the discussions and acknowledged the instrumental role of former U.S. President Donald Trump in advancing the peace efforts aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

