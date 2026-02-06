Gold and Silver Markets Face Turbulence Amid Strong Dollar and Market Decline
Gold and silver prices fell sharply amid a stronger dollar and market downturns. Gold dropped 1.8% to $4,872.83 per ounce, and silver slid nearly 14%. The volatility in precious metals continues as major geopolitical events unfold, adding uncertainty to their short-term future.
The precious metals market experienced significant turbulence as gold and silver prices plummeted alongside a stronger dollar and a broad market downturn. As of 1:31 p.m. ET, gold fell 1.8% to $4,872.83 per ounce, while silver recorded a dramatic 14% decline, highlighting investor unease amid global economic shifts.
Amid U.S. gold futures settling lower, the dollar reached a two-week high, exacerbating pressures on commodities. RJO Futures strategist Bob Haberkorn noted that investors facing margin calls may be liquidating precious metals due to mounting losses in equities, yet he maintains that fundamental conditions remain unchanged.
Geopolitical developments, such as a U.S.-brokered prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, alongside discussions between the U.S., China, and Iran, add layers of complexity to the market. Meanwhile, JP Morgan highlights silver's vulnerability to volatile corrections and predicts a recovery trajectory next year, as companies like Pandora pivot to mitigate market risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
