Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya Claims 18 Lives

A devastating blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills claimed 18 lives, prompting a swift response from national authorities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the site to assist in rescue operations.

The explosion occurred at a rat hole mine in Mynsyngat, prohibited by the National Green Tribunal. East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar, reported the recovery of 18 bodies from the site, underlining the incident's tragic magnitude.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended condolences and announced ex gratia payments for the victims' families. Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, expressed sorrow and initiated an investigation into the disaster. Rescue efforts continue with the combined efforts of NDRF, SDRF, and a Special Rescue Team.

(With inputs from agencies.)