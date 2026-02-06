Ukraine and Russia Conclude Second Round of Peace Talks with Major POW Exchange

Ukraine and Russia, after a significant gap, have resumed peace talks in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the United States. The meeting led to a pivotal prisoner exchange involving 314 individuals, marking the first such swap in five months, offering a glimmer of hope for conflict resolution.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized the talks were constructive and aimed at establishing a durable peace. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated the necessity for robust security guarantees to prevent future escalations by Russia.

Despite the talks, fighting persists along the frontline, with Russia launching airstrikes ahead of discussions. Both sides presented demands, with Ukraine insisting on maintaining current front lines and control over the Zaporizhzhia plant while refusing troop withdrawals.

(With inputs from agencies.)