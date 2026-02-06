Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein

The Norwegian economic crime police, Oekokrim, has commenced an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, a former Prime Minister and chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, due to suspected involvement in aggravated corruption.

Oekokrim, citing newly surfaced documents tied to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, confirmed the inquiry, highlighting Jagland's previous influential roles.

The police have requested revocation of Jagland's immunity linked to his past international positions, with the Foreign Ministry supporting full transparency. Jagland's lawyer insists on cooperation with investigations, remaining confident in clearing his client's name.

