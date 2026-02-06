Left Menu

Ex-Norwegian PM Thorbjoern Jagland Under Investigation for Corruption Ties to Epstein

Norway's economic crime police have launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Thorbjoern Jagland over suspected corruption linked to Jeffrey Epstein. As former head of the Nobel Committee and Council of Europe, Jagland is scrutinized about potential gifts or loans during his tenure. The investigation seeks to clarify involved facts.

  • Country:
  • Norway

The Norwegian economic crime police, Oekokrim, has commenced an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, a former Prime Minister and chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, due to suspected involvement in aggravated corruption.

Oekokrim, citing newly surfaced documents tied to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, confirmed the inquiry, highlighting Jagland's previous influential roles.

The police have requested revocation of Jagland's immunity linked to his past international positions, with the Foreign Ministry supporting full transparency. Jagland's lawyer insists on cooperation with investigations, remaining confident in clearing his client's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

