Tragic Pitfall: Motorcyclist's Mysterious Death Raises Alarms

A motorcyclist in west Delhi's Janakpuri area tragically lost his life after falling into a pit meant for construction, as disclosed by the Delhi Jal Board on Friday.

The victim, identified as Kamal from Kailashpuri, worked at a private bank's call center. His family alleges negligence by the DJB, suspecting foul play. Police were alerted early in the morning after Kamal failed to return home.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events; this tragedy follows a recent similar incident in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)