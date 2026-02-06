Left Menu

Tragic Pitfall: Motorcyclist's Mysterious Death Raises Alarms

A motorcyclist named Kamal died after falling into a construction pit in Janakpuri, Delhi. The family suspects negligence by the Delhi Jal Board and possible foul play. Police are investigating all angles. The incident highlights concerns over safety at construction sites following recent similar accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 12:36 IST
Tragic Pitfall: Motorcyclist's Mysterious Death Raises Alarms
  • India

A motorcyclist in west Delhi's Janakpuri area tragically lost his life after falling into a pit meant for construction, as disclosed by the Delhi Jal Board on Friday.

The victim, identified as Kamal from Kailashpuri, worked at a private bank's call center. His family alleges negligence by the DJB, suspecting foul play. Police were alerted early in the morning after Kamal failed to return home.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events; this tragedy follows a recent similar incident in Noida.

