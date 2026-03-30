Medical Negligence Claims Lives of Mother and Twins: Doctor Arrested
A doctor has been arrested following the deaths of a 27-year-old woman and her twin newborns due to alleged medical negligence at a private hospital. The victim's husband filed a complaint leading to the arrest under charges of culpable homicide. The incident has prompted legal action against the medical practitioner.
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old doctor was taken into custody following the tragic deaths of a 27-year-old woman and her twin newborns, allegedly due to medical negligence. The arrest was based on a complaint filed by the bereaved husband, pointing fingers at the hospital staff for the fatalities.
Police confirmed the arrest of Dr. Aditya Singh under Section 105 of the BNS, implying culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The incident unfolded when Rinku Devi was admitted for labor but, tragically, did not survive the surgical procedure alongside her newborns.
The case has stirred considerable public attention, with authorities urging a thorough investigation into the hospital's practices. The Circle Officer cited procedural lapses and has sent Dr. Singh to judicial custody pending further inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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