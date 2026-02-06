NESTS Clarifies ESSE-2025 Tier-1 Results, Rejects Misleading Claims on “Negative Marks Selection”

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has issued a strong clarification in response to certain media reports following the declaration of Tier-1 results of the ESSE-2025 recruitment examination.

NESTS said that some reports have created a misleading narrative by claiming that candidates with “low or even negative marks” have been selected, which is factually incorrect and does not reflect the notified recruitment process.

ESSE-2025 Recruitment Covers 7,267 Posts

NESTS stated that ESSE-2025 was notified for recruitment to 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts across Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

The recruitment follows a two-tier examination framework, ensuring a structured and merit-based selection process.

Tier-1 परीक्षा केवल Screening Stage है, Final Selection नहीं

The Society clarified that the Tier-1 examination, conducted by CBSE in December 2025, is only a screening and qualifying stage meant to shortlist candidates for Tier-2.

As per the ESSE-2025 notification:

Candidates are shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 for each post

Tier-1 cut-off is determined purely by the number of candidates needed for shortlisting

Tier-1 scores do not determine final appointment

Thus, Tier-1 cut-offs are based on competition dynamics, not final suitability.

Low or Negative Cut-Off Does Not Mean Appointment

NESTS emphasised that the marking scheme, including negative marking, was clearly mentioned in the official notification.

The presence of low or negative cut-offs in Tier-1 only reflects:

Relative performance of candidates

Competitive shortlisting requirements

Not any dilution of standards

It does not imply that candidates with negative marks are eligible for appointment.

Final Merit Depends Only on Tier-2 + Interview (Where Applicable)

NESTS reiterated that final selection is determined exclusively through Tier-2, which is:

Subject-specific

Evaluative in nature

Designed to ensure professional competence

For the post of Principal, the process includes:

Tier-2 examination

Followed by an interview

This ensures that only qualified and competent candidates are selected for leadership roles.

Minimum Qualifying Marks Mandatory in Tier-2

The Society highlighted that candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2:

30% for General category

25% for SC/ST/Divyang candidates

Candidates failing to meet these minimum benchmarks are automatically disqualified, irrespective of Tier-1 performance.

Salary Figures Apply Only After Final Selection

NESTS also clarified that salary levels quoted in some reports are standard government pay scales and become applicable only after:

Completion of Tier-2

Interviews (where required)

Final appointment

Transparent, Rule-Based Recruitment प्रक्रिया

Reaffirming the integrity of the process, NESTS stated that ESSE-2025 recruitment is being conducted in a:

Transparent

Rule-based

Merit-driven manner

The Society urged media organisations to verify facts before publication so that the public is not misled by inaccurate interpretations of Tier-1 screening cut-offs.