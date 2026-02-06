NESTS Clarifies ESSE-2025 Tier-1 Results, Rejects Misleading Claims on “Negative Marks Selection”
NESTS stated that ESSE-2025 was notified for recruitment to 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts across Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has issued a strong clarification in response to certain media reports following the declaration of Tier-1 results of the ESSE-2025 recruitment examination.
NESTS said that some reports have created a misleading narrative by claiming that candidates with “low or even negative marks” have been selected, which is factually incorrect and does not reflect the notified recruitment process.
ESSE-2025 Recruitment Covers 7,267 Posts
The recruitment follows a two-tier examination framework, ensuring a structured and merit-based selection process.
Tier-1 परीक्षा केवल Screening Stage है, Final Selection नहीं
The Society clarified that the Tier-1 examination, conducted by CBSE in December 2025, is only a screening and qualifying stage meant to shortlist candidates for Tier-2.
As per the ESSE-2025 notification:
-
Candidates are shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 for each post
-
Tier-1 cut-off is determined purely by the number of candidates needed for shortlisting
-
Tier-1 scores do not determine final appointment
Thus, Tier-1 cut-offs are based on competition dynamics, not final suitability.
Low or Negative Cut-Off Does Not Mean Appointment
NESTS emphasised that the marking scheme, including negative marking, was clearly mentioned in the official notification.
The presence of low or negative cut-offs in Tier-1 only reflects:
-
Relative performance of candidates
-
Competitive shortlisting requirements
-
Not any dilution of standards
It does not imply that candidates with negative marks are eligible for appointment.
Final Merit Depends Only on Tier-2 + Interview (Where Applicable)
NESTS reiterated that final selection is determined exclusively through Tier-2, which is:
-
Subject-specific
-
Evaluative in nature
-
Designed to ensure professional competence
For the post of Principal, the process includes:
-
Tier-2 examination
-
Followed by an interview
This ensures that only qualified and competent candidates are selected for leadership roles.
Minimum Qualifying Marks Mandatory in Tier-2
The Society highlighted that candidates must secure minimum qualifying marks in Tier-2:
-
30% for General category
-
25% for SC/ST/Divyang candidates
Candidates failing to meet these minimum benchmarks are automatically disqualified, irrespective of Tier-1 performance.
Salary Figures Apply Only After Final Selection
NESTS also clarified that salary levels quoted in some reports are standard government pay scales and become applicable only after:
-
Completion of Tier-2
-
Interviews (where required)
-
Final appointment
Transparent, Rule-Based Recruitment प्रक्रिया
Reaffirming the integrity of the process, NESTS stated that ESSE-2025 recruitment is being conducted in a:
-
Transparent
-
Rule-based
-
Merit-driven manner
The Society urged media organisations to verify facts before publication so that the public is not misled by inaccurate interpretations of Tier-1 screening cut-offs.