DAKSH Leadership Programme Second Batch Launched Under Mission Karmayogi Framework

The inaugural session of the second batch of DAKSH (Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession and Harmony)—a flagship leadership development programme for senior executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)—was held today at the SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi.

The programme is jointly organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) as part of the Government’s larger Mission Karmayogi framework aimed at building future-ready leadership in the public sector.

Senior Government Leadership Attends Inaugural Session

The event was attended by senior leadership from the Government of India and the public sector, including:

Dr. P. K. Mishra , Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister

Shri K. Moses Chalai , Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises

Smt. Rachna Shah , Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training

Smt. S. Radha Chauhan , Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission

Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy , Chairman, SCOPE

Shri Atul Sobti , Director General, SCOPE

Smt. Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC

DG SCOPE: DAKSH Will Enable Leadership Emergence

Welcoming participants, Shri Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, said DAKSH will help leaders reflect, prepare and transform.

He noted that the programme provides opportunities for:

Leadership emergence

Strategic development

International exposure

12-Month Transformative Leadership Journey

Setting the context, Smt. Alka Mittal gave a detailed presentation on the design and objectives of DAKSH.

She explained that the programme is structured as a 12-month transformative leadership journey, combining:

Digital learning

Classroom engagement at leading institutions

Executive coaching

Live action-learning projects

International exposure

She shared that:

The first batch trained 73 senior CPSE officials

The second batch comprises 72 participants from diverse sectors such as: Energy Space and defence Transport and logistics Mining and minerals Manufacturing Construction



Mission Karmayogi Achievements Highlighted

Smt. Mittal highlighted key achievements under Mission Karmayogi, including:

Large-scale onboarding on the iGOT digital platform

Institutionalisation of lifelong learning through Karmayogi Saptah

Development of the Karmayogi Competency Model

Accreditation of training institutions

Creation of Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a repository of India-focused case studies

She emphasised leadership development, competency-based growth, talent mobility and technology-enabled learning as priority reform areas for CPSEs.

Dr. P. K. Mishra: CPSEs Must Compete Globally with Agility

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. P. K. Mishra spoke on the evolving role of CPSEs in India’s development journey.

He recalled that CPSEs played a foundational role after Independence in building:

Industrial capacity

Infrastructure base

Economic stability

National self-reliance

He noted that globalisation, technological change and economic reforms have transformed expectations from CPSEs, requiring them to operate with greater agility, efficiency and innovation.

Public Sector Still Critical in Strategic Areas

Dr. Mishra referred to the Public Sector Enterprise Policy of 2021, which classified CPSEs into strategic and non-strategic sectors.

He underlined that CPSEs remain essential in strategic domains such as:

Energy

Defence

Infrastructure

Finance

where long-term national interests, resilience and stability are critical.

Technology and Innovation Key for Future CPSE Leadership

Highlighting the growing importance of innovation, Dr. Mishra said CPSEs must remain technology-oriented and innovation-driven.

He cited India’s globally recognised Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) such as:

UPI

Technology adoption in public sector banking

Advances in clean energy

He added that CPSEs are well positioned to lead in:

Cybersecurity

Data governance

Energy transition

Leadership Quality Determines Institutional Strength

Dr. Mishra stressed that institutions ultimately depend on the quality of their leadership.

He encouraged participants to use the DAKSH programme to:

Broaden perspectives beyond organisational boundaries

Strengthen decision-making

Collaborate effectively

Build teams aligned with national objectives

CPSE Contribution to GDP and Exchequer Noted

Earlier, Shri K. Moses Chalai highlighted the scale of CPSEs and their significant contribution to:

GDP generation

Central Exchequer revenues

He described DAKSH as a timely initiative to prepare future-ready leadership amid global and domestic transitions.

Commitment to Mission Karmayogi Reaffirmed

The vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Jagdeep Gupta, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, who reiterated the Commission’s commitment to advancing the vision of Mission Karmayogi.

Building Future Leaders for National Priorities

The DAKSH leadership programme has been conceptualised to prepare senior executives for higher leadership roles, enabling them to respond effectively to:

National development priorities

Global economic challenges

Technological transitions

Strategic sector responsibilities

The launch of the second batch marks another important step toward strengthening India’s public sector leadership capacity in the era of Viksit Bharat.