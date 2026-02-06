DAKSH Leadership Programme Second Batch Launched Under Mission Karmayogi Framework
- Country:
- India
The inaugural session of the second batch of DAKSH (Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession and Harmony)—a flagship leadership development programme for senior executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs)—was held today at the SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi.
The programme is jointly organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) as part of the Government’s larger Mission Karmayogi framework aimed at building future-ready leadership in the public sector.
Senior Government Leadership Attends Inaugural Session
The event was attended by senior leadership from the Government of India and the public sector, including:
-
Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister
-
Shri K. Moses Chalai, Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises
-
Smt. Rachna Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training
-
Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission
-
Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, Chairman, SCOPE
-
Shri Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE
-
Smt. Alka Mittal, Member (Administration), CBC
DG SCOPE: DAKSH Will Enable Leadership Emergence
Welcoming participants, Shri Atul Sobti, DG, SCOPE, said DAKSH will help leaders reflect, prepare and transform.
He noted that the programme provides opportunities for:
-
Leadership emergence
-
Strategic development
-
International exposure
12-Month Transformative Leadership Journey
Setting the context, Smt. Alka Mittal gave a detailed presentation on the design and objectives of DAKSH.
She explained that the programme is structured as a 12-month transformative leadership journey, combining:
-
Digital learning
-
Classroom engagement at leading institutions
-
Executive coaching
-
Live action-learning projects
-
International exposure
She shared that:
-
The first batch trained 73 senior CPSE officials
-
The second batch comprises 72 participants from diverse sectors such as:
-
Energy
-
Space and defence
-
Transport and logistics
-
Mining and minerals
-
Manufacturing
-
Construction
-
Mission Karmayogi Achievements Highlighted
Smt. Mittal highlighted key achievements under Mission Karmayogi, including:
-
Large-scale onboarding on the iGOT digital platform
-
Institutionalisation of lifelong learning through Karmayogi Saptah
-
Development of the Karmayogi Competency Model
-
Accreditation of training institutions
-
Creation of Amrit Gyaan Kosh, a repository of India-focused case studies
She emphasised leadership development, competency-based growth, talent mobility and technology-enabled learning as priority reform areas for CPSEs.
Dr. P. K. Mishra: CPSEs Must Compete Globally with Agility
Delivering the keynote address, Dr. P. K. Mishra spoke on the evolving role of CPSEs in India’s development journey.
He recalled that CPSEs played a foundational role after Independence in building:
-
Industrial capacity
-
Infrastructure base
-
Economic stability
-
National self-reliance
He noted that globalisation, technological change and economic reforms have transformed expectations from CPSEs, requiring them to operate with greater agility, efficiency and innovation.
Public Sector Still Critical in Strategic Areas
Dr. Mishra referred to the Public Sector Enterprise Policy of 2021, which classified CPSEs into strategic and non-strategic sectors.
He underlined that CPSEs remain essential in strategic domains such as:
-
Energy
-
Defence
-
Infrastructure
-
Finance
where long-term national interests, resilience and stability are critical.
Technology and Innovation Key for Future CPSE Leadership
Highlighting the growing importance of innovation, Dr. Mishra said CPSEs must remain technology-oriented and innovation-driven.
He cited India’s globally recognised Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) such as:
-
UPI
-
Technology adoption in public sector banking
-
Advances in clean energy
He added that CPSEs are well positioned to lead in:
-
Cybersecurity
-
Data governance
-
Energy transition
Leadership Quality Determines Institutional Strength
Dr. Mishra stressed that institutions ultimately depend on the quality of their leadership.
He encouraged participants to use the DAKSH programme to:
-
Broaden perspectives beyond organisational boundaries
-
Strengthen decision-making
-
Collaborate effectively
-
Build teams aligned with national objectives
CPSE Contribution to GDP and Exchequer Noted
Earlier, Shri K. Moses Chalai highlighted the scale of CPSEs and their significant contribution to:
-
GDP generation
-
Central Exchequer revenues
He described DAKSH as a timely initiative to prepare future-ready leadership amid global and domestic transitions.
Commitment to Mission Karmayogi Reaffirmed
The vote of thanks was delivered by Shri Jagdeep Gupta, Secretary, Capacity Building Commission, who reiterated the Commission’s commitment to advancing the vision of Mission Karmayogi.
Building Future Leaders for National Priorities
The DAKSH leadership programme has been conceptualised to prepare senior executives for higher leadership roles, enabling them to respond effectively to:
-
National development priorities
-
Global economic challenges
-
Technological transitions
-
Strategic sector responsibilities
The launch of the second batch marks another important step toward strengthening India’s public sector leadership capacity in the era of Viksit Bharat.