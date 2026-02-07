Fast-track Approvals Deliver Results After One Year, Government Says

One year after the Coalition Government’s Fast-track Approvals system opened for business, ministers say New Zealand is already benefiting from significantly faster infrastructure decisions, reduced costs, and major projects moving from planning into construction.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones marked the anniversary by highlighting the system’s early outcomes, describing Fast-track as a transformational shift in how New Zealand approves nationally significant development.

“Fast-track was created to fix a problem New Zealanders know all too well — vital projects stuck for years in delay, buried in bureaucracy, with costs spiralling and communities missing out,” Mr Bishop said.

A New Model for Infrastructure Delivery

Fast-track was designed as an innovative, integrated approvals pathway that combines multiple consenting processes into one streamlined system, while maintaining environmental safeguards through independent expert panels and robust approval conditions.

Ministers argue the system represents one of the most significant reforms to New Zealand’s infrastructure delivery framework in decades, enabling projects to proceed at the pace required to meet housing demand, economic growth targets, and regional development needs.

“Fast-track is not a rubber stamp,” Mr Bishop said. “It applies the same environmental rigour more efficiently, so good projects can get on with delivering.”

Dramatic Time Savings Already Evident

The first project approved under Fast-track — the Ports of Auckland wharf extension — demonstrates the scale of change.

The project took just 111 days from the point officials assessed the application as complete and in-scope to receiving approval. Under the standard process, a decision was expected to take around five years.

“That difference is not bureaucratic trivia,” Mr Bishop said. “It means jobs are created sooner, economic growth is unlocked earlier, and infrastructure is delivered when it is actually needed.”

On average, decisions on substantive Fast-track applications have been delivered in 128 days, a sharp contrast to traditional consenting timelines that often extend into multiple years.

Approved Projects Span Housing, Energy and Industry

To date, nine projects have been approved under Fast-track, with another nine expected to receive decisions before the end of March.

The approved projects include:

A new wharf and cruise ship terminal in Auckland

Four housing developments across the country

Three mining and quarrying projects supporting construction supply chains

One renewable energy project strengthening future energy resilience

Over their lifetimes, ministers estimate the approved projects will deliver:

Nearly 2,000 new homes

More than 260 million tonnes of aggregate for infrastructure and construction

Thousands of jobs nationwide

Billions of dollars in long-term economic contribution

Strong Pipeline of Future Projects

The Government says Fast-track is building momentum, with major projects continuing through the pipeline.

Currently:

17 projects are before expert panels for consideration

76 projects are progressing through the Fast-track process overall

149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply

26 projects have been referred to Fast-track by ministers so far

Mr Bishop said these numbers show the system is rapidly becoming a central mechanism for delivering nationally significant development.

Ministers Reject Early Criticism

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the successful implementation of the legislation has proven critics wrong.

“I am proud that this Coalition Government has created a process that is the envy of countries around the world,” Mr Jones said.

“Companies that have successfully gone through it have noted the time and money they have saved. That’s time and money better spent on growing our economy and creating jobs.”

Fast-track Approved Projects

Projects approved by expert panels include:

Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension

Drury Metropolitan Centre – Consolidated Stages 1 and 2

Drury Quarry Expansion – Sutton Block

Kings Quarry Expansion – Stages 2 and 3

Maitahi Village

Milldale – Stages 4C and 10 to 13

Rangitoopuni

Tekapo Power Scheme replacement consents

Waihi North

Projects Currently Before Expert Panels

Projects currently under consideration include:

Green Steel

Haldon Solar Farm

Southland Wind Farm Project

Takitimu North Link – Stage 2

Waitākere District Court redevelopment

Wellington Airport Southern Seawall Renewal

The Point Solar Farm

Waitaha Hydro

A Foundation for Long-Term Growth

Ministers say the first year of Fast-track demonstrates that New Zealand can deliver major housing, infrastructure and energy projects faster, without sacrificing safeguards, and with stronger certainty for investors and communities.

Fast-track, they argue, is now laying the groundwork for long-term economic expansion, regional development, and critical infrastructure resilience.