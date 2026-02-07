Left Menu

Daylight Assassination of AAP Leader Sparks Political Backlash

Punjabi AAP leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a Jalandhar gurdwara on Friday, with police suspecting personal enmity. A gangster, who allegedly took responsibility online, and an accomplice are prime suspects. Political parties condemned the killing, criticizing the state's AAP government for weak law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-02-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 12:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking daylight assassination of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday has prompted a wide-ranging police investigation and political outcry. Oberoi was gunned down outside a gurdwara by an assailant captured on CCTV camera, who appeared to act on personal issues, according to police sources.

The prime suspect, gangster Jograj Singh, also known as Joga Pholriwal, reportedly claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post, citing personal enmity over college union disputes. He, along with an accomplice identified as Dalbira, has been charged under relevant legal sections, though both remain at large.

The incident has sparked a backlash from opposition parties, with Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP leaders criticizing the AAP-led Punjab government over lax security measures and a perceived breakdown in law and order. Several teams are actively searching for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

