Daylight Assassination of AAP Leader Sparks Political Backlash

The shocking daylight assassination of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday has prompted a wide-ranging police investigation and political outcry. Oberoi was gunned down outside a gurdwara by an assailant captured on CCTV camera, who appeared to act on personal issues, according to police sources.

The prime suspect, gangster Jograj Singh, also known as Joga Pholriwal, reportedly claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post, citing personal enmity over college union disputes. He, along with an accomplice identified as Dalbira, has been charged under relevant legal sections, though both remain at large.

The incident has sparked a backlash from opposition parties, with Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP leaders criticizing the AAP-led Punjab government over lax security measures and a perceived breakdown in law and order. Several teams are actively searching for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)