Crackdown on Drug Network: Actress Among Nine Arrested

In a significant crackdown on the city's drug network, the police, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (AINU), have apprehended nine individuals, including a supporting actress, sources reported on Saturday.

The operation led to the seizure of Methamphetamine and ganja, highlighting the seriousness of the issue. Acting on precise intelligence from the AINU, special teams were mobilized to dismantle the city's drug operations.

On February 4, a joint operation by the AINU and Valasaravakkam Police intercepted a vehicle carrying four suspects, which led to the discovery of illegal substances. Following intense interrogations and further investigations, additional suspects, including individuals with professional backgrounds, were identified, cementing the complexity of the network.

