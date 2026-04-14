Police Crackdown Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir
Police arrested eleven drug peddlers in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The arrests led to the seizure of significant quantities of Ganja and heroin. Individuals from various areas including Chhattisgarh, Doda, and Anantnag were apprehended, charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant law enforcement operation, eleven individuals were apprehended for drug peddling across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
The arrests, carried out in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur, resulted in the seizure of substantial amounts of Ganja and heroin.
The detainees, who hail from various locations including Chhattisgarh, Doda, and Anantnag, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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