Police Crackdown Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant law enforcement operation, eleven individuals were apprehended for drug peddling across multiple districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests, carried out in Jammu, Samba, and Udhampur, resulted in the seizure of substantial amounts of Ganja and heroin.

The detainees, who hail from various locations including Chhattisgarh, Doda, and Anantnag, face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, marking a major crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)