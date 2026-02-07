Tragic Discovery: Young Woman Found Dead in Delhi

A 24-year-old woman was tragically found dead at her residence in Delhi's New Usmanpur area early on Saturday morning, according to police reports. Authorities suspect suicide, having launched an investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

The discovery occurred in the early hours in Gautam Vihar, prompting an immediate response from a police team. The woman was discovered lying motionless inside her room and promptly rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival.

A senior police officer reported that no suicide note was recovered at the scene. A forensic team has been engaged to gather evidence to ascertain the cause of her death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is underway, including the recording of statements from family members and neighbors, as per legal procedures at the New Usmanpur police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)