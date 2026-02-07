Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to find 10 tribal children missing from Koderma, Jharkhand. Missing since February 1, they were last seen at Parsabad railway station. The police have announced a reward for information, and search operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:27 IST
Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Koderma district in Jharkhand has been shaken by the disappearance of 10 tribal children, prompting authorities to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The children, belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have been missing since February 1, after attending a ceremony in Parsabad, about 4 km from their hamlet.

Despite extensive search efforts, including circulating the children's details and analyzing CCTV footage, the search remains ongoing. A reward has been posted, as police continue to investigate all leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

