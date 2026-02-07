Mystery of Missing Tribal Children in Jharkhand

The Koderma district in Jharkhand has been shaken by the disappearance of 10 tribal children, prompting authorities to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The children, belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, have been missing since February 1, after attending a ceremony in Parsabad, about 4 km from their hamlet.

Despite extensive search efforts, including circulating the children's details and analyzing CCTV footage, the search remains ongoing. A reward has been posted, as police continue to investigate all leads.

