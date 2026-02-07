Negligence in Janakpuri: A Tragic Oversight

A 20-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri caused the tragic death of Kamal Dhyani, sparking accusations of negligence against the Delhi Jal Board. Advocate Astha Chaturvedi, representing Dhyani's family, cited 'complete carelessness' for failing to secure the site.

The Delhi government has suspended three officials in the aftermath, while police arrested subcontractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati. Allegations surfaced of Prajapati's awareness of the incident, but he failed to act accordingly. An FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against those involved.

Karan Dhyani, Kamal's twin brother, expressed frustration over the investigation's sluggish pace and the need for swift justice. Janakpuri residents claimed safety measures were installed only post-accident, with debris causing traffic issues for months.

(With inputs from agencies.)