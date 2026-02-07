Daring Daylight Robbery: Jewel Heist in Hazaribag

In a brazen incident, three armed criminals raided a jewellery shop in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, making off with an estimated Rs 25 lakh in jewellery and cash on a busy Friday morning.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at locals attempting to intervene, resulting in a man named Sudhir Soni sustaining critical injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

Police have initiated an extensive investigation, employing CCTV footage and conducting area raids to apprehend the culprits.