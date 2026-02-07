Left Menu

Daring Daylight Robbery: Jewel Heist in Hazaribag

In a bold daylight heist, three armed individuals robbed a jewellery store in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, making off with Rs 25 lakh in jewellery and cash. The robbers fired shots while escaping, causing critical injuries to a local man. Police investigations and raids are currently underway.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen incident, three armed criminals raided a jewellery shop in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, making off with an estimated Rs 25 lakh in jewellery and cash on a busy Friday morning.

The suspects allegedly opened fire at locals attempting to intervene, resulting in a man named Sudhir Soni sustaining critical injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital.

Police have initiated an extensive investigation, employing CCTV footage and conducting area raids to apprehend the culprits.

