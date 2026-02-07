Protests Surge as Kuki-Zo People Demand Separate Administration in Manipur

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) in Delhi and NCR has voiced its strong opposition to the newly installed government in Manipur, arguing it lacks legitimacy with the Kuki-Zo people who endure ongoing displacement and trauma. A protest at Jantar Mantar demanded justice and rehabilitation for victims of ethnic violence in the region.

In an official statement, the KSO declared that administrative normalcy imposed without justice and consent of affected communities is unacceptable. They advocate for a separate administration for hill districts, highlighting a political rupture since May 2023 due to widespread violence, which they argue necessitates a new political dialogue.

The KSO calls for investigations into alleged wrongdoings, including those involving former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. They seek justice for Kuki-Zo victims and demand urgent infrastructure solutions, such as an airport, to address their transportation challenges. The organization stresses the need for political and legislative autonomy for peace in Manipur.

