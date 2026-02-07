Boost to Delhi's Development: Municipal Commissioner's Powers Amplified

Left Menu

The Delhi government has increased the financial authority of the Municipal Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore. This aims to accelerate project approvals, reduce delays, and better serve public interests, as stated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi administration has significantly enhanced the financial decision-making authority of the city's Municipal Commissioner, raising it from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore. This strategic move is designed to expedite the approval process for development projects, as reported by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that empowering local governing bodies for rapid development aligns with the government's primary agenda. She underscored that the initiative focuses on public interest and is set to directly benefit the residents of Delhi. The streamlined process is expected to optimize resource utilization and bolster the effectiveness of public spending.

Previously, the Municipal Commissioner could sanction projects only up to Rs 5 crore, with larger budgets necessitating multiple layers of approval, often resulting in delays. The new financial threshold of Rs 50 crore aims to simplify project execution, fast-tracking essential civic services related to roadworks, sanitation, and more, thereby ensuring prompt delivery of development projects to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

