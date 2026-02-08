India Dominates BOXAM Elite 2026 with Stellar Gold Haul

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former Youth World champion Arundhati Choudhary were at the forefront of India's impressive performance at the BOXAM Elite International 2026 tournament, where India clinched nine gold medals. The national team dominated the event, featuring over 200 boxers from 20 countries, and emerged as the most successful squad.

The Indian contingent made a clean sweep in the women's finals, claiming victory in each of the seven categories contested. Manju Rani, Nitu, Poonam, Priya, Arundhati, Lovlina, and Naina showcased formidable prowess, defeating opponents from Spain, Ukraine, and England. The men's team also contributed to the medal tally, with Sachin and Akash securing gold.

Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh praised the tournament's high level of competition, crediting it for offering necessary exposure early in the season. Indian women's head coach Santiago Nieva lauded the team's discipline, confidence, and collective environment as essential factors for their success at the tournament held in Spain.