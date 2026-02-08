Court Upholds Severe Verdict: False Promise of Marriage Equals Rape

In a landmark decision, the Calcutta High Court has maintained the conviction of a man accused of rape under false pretenses of marriage. Dismissing the appeal, the court stressed that consent obtained through deceit cannot be considered valid, reiterating the importance of genuine intent in such cases.

The case originated from a 2006 complaint, with Kandi sessions court in Murshidabad sentencing the accused to seven years' rigorous imprisonment. The accused, already married, was found guilty of coercing a woman into a sexual relationship by promising marriage—a vow he never intended to fulfill.

The defense argued for acquittal on the basis that the complainant was aware of the accused's marital status and entered the relationship voluntarily. However, the prosecution successfully countered that the false promise was a deliberate deception, warranting the upheld conviction.

