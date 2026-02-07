Fraudulent Land Broker Arrested in Gandebal
A man named Javid Ahmad Gojree has been arrested in Gandebal district, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly cheating investors by misrepresenting government or disputed land as private property. The investigation revealed that Gojree is a habitual offender with a history of similar criminal activities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested Javid Ahmad Gojree in Gandebal district, accused of defrauding investors by offering them government or disputed land for sale, claiming it as his own.
According to a police spokesperson, Gojree misled multiple individuals into investing by falsely presenting land, which was later found to be either disputed or government-owned, as private property.
This investigation unearthed Gojree's past criminal record, which includes charges of cheating, forgery, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation, marking him as a habitual offender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Police arrest 2 persons, identify one in connection with blast at illegal coal mine that killed at least 18 people: DGP.
Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmed Siddiqui in connection with a case of fraud, irregularities: Official.
Controversy Looms Over Unsubmitted Pune Land Scam Report
Mizoram's Political Showdown: Alleged Land Scam Sparks Controversy
Unveiling the Frontier Highway Land Scam: A Fight Against Corruption