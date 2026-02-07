Fraudulent Land Broker Arrested in Gandebal

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested Javid Ahmad Gojree in Gandebal district, accused of defrauding investors by offering them government or disputed land for sale, claiming it as his own.

According to a police spokesperson, Gojree misled multiple individuals into investing by falsely presenting land, which was later found to be either disputed or government-owned, as private property.

This investigation unearthed Gojree's past criminal record, which includes charges of cheating, forgery, criminal trespass, and criminal intimidation, marking him as a habitual offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)