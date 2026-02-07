US House Lawmakers Address 2025 Mid-Air Collision with New Legislation

In response to a tragic mid-air collision in January 2025 that claimed 67 lives, U.S. House lawmakers have announced forthcoming legislation aimed at implementing safety measures. The bipartisan initiative follows recommendations to prevent such catastrophes from reoccurring.

The collision involved an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter. Key figures from both the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Armed Services Committee have voiced their commitment to advancing the legislation swiftly.

The lawmakers emphasized the urgency of addressing aviation safety, ensuring that measures are in place to avert similar incidents and safeguard passengers' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)