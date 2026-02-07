Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Pappu Yadav Raises Questions of Political Vendetta

Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Purnea, was arrested in Patna on a 1995 forgery case. The arrest sparked accusations of political vendetta, with opposition leaders claiming it's an attempt to silence government critics. Yadav is in judicial custody at Patna Medical College due to health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:53 IST
Controversial Arrest of Pappu Yadav Raises Questions of Political Vendetta
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Independent Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, widely known as Pappu Yadav, has been remanded to two days in judicial custody following his arrest in connection to a 1995 forgery case. The court intervened late Saturday, with the bail hearing set for Monday.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, was apprehended from his Mandiri residence after the MP/MLA court issued a warrant under Section 467 for forgery of documents. Despite initially resisting arrest by claiming the police had only a property attachment warrant, he was later taken into custody. Due to declining health, the court ordered his treatment at Patna Medical College rather than incarceration.

The arrest has stirred allegations of political motivations, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi criticizing the move as suppressing dissent. Yadav was notably outspoken against the government's handling of the Jehanabad NEET aspirant's death. Bihar officials maintain the arrest aligns with the rule of law, dismissing claims of unfair treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nationwide Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Web of Deception

Nationwide Cyber Fraud Unveiled: A Web of Deception

 India
2
Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educational Growth

Assam Cabinet Approves 8th State Pay Commission and Land Allocation for Educ...

 India
3
Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

Stellantis Faces Setback: ACC Shelves Italian and German Gigafactory Plans

 Global
4
Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026