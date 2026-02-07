Controversial Arrest of Pappu Yadav Raises Questions of Political Vendetta

Independent Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, widely known as Pappu Yadav, has been remanded to two days in judicial custody following his arrest in connection to a 1995 forgery case. The court intervened late Saturday, with the bail hearing set for Monday.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, was apprehended from his Mandiri residence after the MP/MLA court issued a warrant under Section 467 for forgery of documents. Despite initially resisting arrest by claiming the police had only a property attachment warrant, he was later taken into custody. Due to declining health, the court ordered his treatment at Patna Medical College rather than incarceration.

The arrest has stirred allegations of political motivations, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi criticizing the move as suppressing dissent. Yadav was notably outspoken against the government's handling of the Jehanabad NEET aspirant's death. Bihar officials maintain the arrest aligns with the rule of law, dismissing claims of unfair treatment.

