Punjab Push: Governor Kataria Warns of Law and Order Lapse Amid Rising Concerns

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed concerns over the state's law and order situation, noting the lack of fear of law among criminals. He also highlighted the growing drug menace and efforts to combat it, urging a communal fight against drugs while reviewing the parade of women recruit constables.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday voiced serious concerns regarding the state's deteriorating law and order situation, indicating that criminals show little fear of the law. His statement came during a press interaction after attending a ceremony for new women recruit constables at the BSF's training centre near Kharkan Camp.

Addressing the media, Kataria remarked that a sense of lawlessness prevails despite the state's efforts to manage the crime rate, with criminal gangs often engaging in revenge-driven conflicts. He emphasized the need for intervention and has urged the state and central governments to work together to restore order.

The governor also commented on the worrying rise of drug issues affecting Punjab's youth, announcing an upcoming anti-drug 'padyatra'. Kataria further noted the deployment of anti-drone systems along the border to curb cross-border smuggling, underscoring the state's commitment to combating these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

