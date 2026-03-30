Assault on BSF Personnel Stirs Tensions in Samba

In a disconcerting incident in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were reportedly attacked by local villagers in the early hours of Monday. This occurred during an investigation around 1:30 am in the Gujjar Basti Dwarkapuri area, officials detailed.

According to the officials, the assailants targeted the officers, including an inspector and a sub-inspector, resulting in their injury. The two were swiftly taken to a nearby medical facility, although the instigation for the attack remains unclear.

Local authorities have promptly initiated an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the assault. With police taking cognisance of the incident, there is a heightened security presence in the area as efforts continue to track down those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)