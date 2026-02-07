Graft Charges: Tehsildar Under the ACB Radar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday initiated legal proceedings against a Jammu and Kashmir government officer for corruption-related activities.

The case implicates Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the former Tehsildar of South Srinagar, charged with abusing his official position. ACB conducted searches in Srinagar and Baramulla as part of the investigation process.

Initially prompted by a 2021 complaint about illegal land dealings, the verification process revealed that Kakroo allegedly demanded bribes for land restoration. Moreover, he is accused of accepting a second-hand vehicle as illegal gratification while monetary transactions were traced through banking channels. With these revelations, the ACB has booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and is actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)