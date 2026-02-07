Left Menu

Graft Charges: Tehsildar Under the ACB Radar

The ACB filed a case against Maeen Azhar Kakroo, a former officer in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing him of corruption. Allegations include demanding bribes for land restoration and accepting a second-hand vehicle as illegal payment. Searches have been conducted, and the investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 20:24 IST
Graft Charges: Tehsildar Under the ACB Radar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday initiated legal proceedings against a Jammu and Kashmir government officer for corruption-related activities.

The case implicates Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the former Tehsildar of South Srinagar, charged with abusing his official position. ACB conducted searches in Srinagar and Baramulla as part of the investigation process.

Initially prompted by a 2021 complaint about illegal land dealings, the verification process revealed that Kakroo allegedly demanded bribes for land restoration. Moreover, he is accused of accepting a second-hand vehicle as illegal gratification while monetary transactions were traced through banking channels. With these revelations, the ACB has booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and is actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
2
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel
3
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India
4
India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

India's Russian Oil Dilemma Amid US Tariff Reduction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026