Graft Charges: Tehsildar Under the ACB Radar
The ACB filed a case against Maeen Azhar Kakroo, a former officer in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing him of corruption. Allegations include demanding bribes for land restoration and accepting a second-hand vehicle as illegal payment. Searches have been conducted, and the investigation is underway.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday initiated legal proceedings against a Jammu and Kashmir government officer for corruption-related activities.
The case implicates Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the former Tehsildar of South Srinagar, charged with abusing his official position. ACB conducted searches in Srinagar and Baramulla as part of the investigation process.
Initially prompted by a 2021 complaint about illegal land dealings, the verification process revealed that Kakroo allegedly demanded bribes for land restoration. Moreover, he is accused of accepting a second-hand vehicle as illegal gratification while monetary transactions were traced through banking channels. With these revelations, the ACB has booked him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and is actively pursuing the case.
