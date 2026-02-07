Mystery Stabbing in Gorakhpur: Tracing the Unknown

An unidentified body was discovered in a mustard field in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area, officials reported. The male victim exhibited multiple stab wounds, and a knife was found lodged in his chest.

Nearby, police discovered empty liquor bottles and water pouches, suggesting the victim might have been socializing with the assailants before a dispute escalated to fatal violence. Forensic teams noted signs of a struggle and gathered evidence from the scene.

Locals discovered the bloodied body early in the morning and informed authorities. Police spokespersons noted the proximity of earphones, but the victim's mobile phone was missing, leading to speculation of theft or destruction of evidence. Authorities are prioritizing identification of the victim and perpetrators, considering personal enmity or intoxicated provocation as potential motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)