From Shadows to Society: Maoist Leader's Call for Peace
Maoist leader Niranjan Rout, alias Nikhil, along with his wife and 13 others, surrendered to Odisha Police. Rout urged fellow comrades to eschew violence and embrace the state's surrender and rehabilitation schemes. The move underscores the declining influence of extremist ideology in Odisha.
Maoist leader Niranjan Rout, known as Nikhil, along with his wife and 13 others, has surrendered to Odisha Police, signaling a significant shift in the fight against left-wing extremism in the state. The couple, both state committee members, carried bounties of Rs 55 lakh each.
In a public gesture, Rout called on his comrades to abandon violence and integrate into mainstream society, praising the police's pro-people approach. The surrender is seen as a reflection of the weakening extremist ideology and a testament to the state's development-focused policies.
Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda noted that Odisha is progressing towards becoming a naxal-free state, with only 30 to 35 rebels remaining underground. The group surrendered a cache of weapons and embraced the government's rehabilitation program, marking a notable decline in extremist activities in the region.
