From Shadows to Society: Maoist Leader's Call for Peace

Maoist leader Niranjan Rout, known as Nikhil, along with his wife and 13 others, has surrendered to Odisha Police, signaling a significant shift in the fight against left-wing extremism in the state. The couple, both state committee members, carried bounties of Rs 55 lakh each.

In a public gesture, Rout called on his comrades to abandon violence and integrate into mainstream society, praising the police's pro-people approach. The surrender is seen as a reflection of the weakening extremist ideology and a testament to the state's development-focused policies.

Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sanjeeb Panda noted that Odisha is progressing towards becoming a naxal-free state, with only 30 to 35 rebels remaining underground. The group surrendered a cache of weapons and embraced the government's rehabilitation program, marking a notable decline in extremist activities in the region.