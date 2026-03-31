A New Dawn: Chhattisgarh Declares Itself Free of Naxalism

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai proudly declared the state free from the grips of Naxalism, identifying March 31 as a landmark day. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their decisive roles in eradicating the Maoist threat, historically a major barrier to the state's progress.

Sai criticized the opposition, alleging Rahul Gandhi's association with Naxalites during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The Chief Minister highlighted the transformation in Bastar, once deemed the heart of Naxal violence, now set for rapid development thanks to BJP-led governance and effective policy implementation.

The narrative of fear has been replaced by palpable optimism and restoration of peace, said Sai, emphasizing that the state's stride towards a future marked by development and self-assurance is unstoppable. The resolve of 'Douple Engine' governance promises a progressive Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)