School Scandal: Arrest Made in Shocking Incident

A peon was arrested for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl in a Mumbai school. The CEO has reportedly gone missing. The incident became known when the child confided in her mother, who then involved the school and later the police, resulting in legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a peon from a Mumbai-based school was apprehended for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl. The arrest was made following the victim's disclosure to her mother.

Upon the child's report, her mother sought action from the school authorities. Facing inaction, she approached the authorities, resulting in a complaint both against the peon and the school's CEO, who is reportedly absconding.

The authorities are treating this case seriously, registering offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, while further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

