School Scandal: Arrest Made in Shocking Incident

In a disturbing incident, a peon from a Mumbai-based school was apprehended for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl. The arrest was made following the victim's disclosure to her mother.

Upon the child's report, her mother sought action from the school authorities. Facing inaction, she approached the authorities, resulting in a complaint both against the peon and the school's CEO, who is reportedly absconding.

The authorities are treating this case seriously, registering offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, while further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)