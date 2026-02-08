Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack
An 80-year-old man named Ambadutt Kharkwal was murdered in Khark Saniya village, Champawat district, Uttarakhand. Subhash Kharkwal, reportedly mentally unfit, has been arrested for the crime. The incident happened during an argument, and authorities are conducting further investigations.
An 80-year-old resident of Khark Saniya village, Champawat, was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon, police revealed on Saturday.
The suspect, Subhash Kharkwal, a 40-year-old neighbor believed to be mentally unstable, was arrested following the incident.
The altercation reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal attack. A post-mortem has been arranged, and investigations are ongoing.
