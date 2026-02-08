Tragedy Strikes in Champawat: Man Killed in Brutal Attack

An 80-year-old resident of Khark Saniya village, Champawat, was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon, police revealed on Saturday.

The suspect, Subhash Kharkwal, a 40-year-old neighbor believed to be mentally unstable, was arrested following the incident.

The altercation reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal attack. A post-mortem has been arranged, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)