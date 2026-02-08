Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders Probe Into Social Media Misinformation Claims During Election

A Delhi court has directed an investigation into allegations by Minister Ashish Sood against AAP candidate Parveen Kumar for spreading false information on social media during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The case underlines concerns about electoral integrity and the need for police support in gathering digital evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:42 IST
Delhi Court Orders Probe Into Social Media Misinformation Claims During Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has instructed the police to investigate claims made by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood against AAP candidate Parveen Kumar, accusing him of disseminating false and defamatory information on social media during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harjot Singh Aujla, emphasized the need for a comprehensive police investigation to examine the origins of the alleged misinformation, verify digital content, and determine the roles of the accused and others involved. The magistrate noted that the allegations raise significant concerns about electoral integrity and the democratic process.

The court's decision came after a police Action Taken Report suggested a prima facie case under section 175 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court has mandated a fair and prompt investigation, urging police to submit a status report by April 21, 2026.

TRENDING

1
AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

AIMIM Ousts Corporator for Supporting Rival in Amravati Mayor Race

 India
2
Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

Tragic Biker Incident Exposes Grave Oversight in Janakpuri

 India
3
New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

New Zealand Shooter's Appeal: A Nation Remembers Its Darkest Day

 Global
4
India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

India-Malaysia Business Bonhomie: Modi Courts Industry Giants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026