Delhi Court Orders Probe Into Social Media Misinformation Claims During Election

A Delhi court has instructed the police to investigate claims made by Delhi Minister Ashish Sood against AAP candidate Parveen Kumar, accusing him of disseminating false and defamatory information on social media during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Judicial Magistrate First Class, Harjot Singh Aujla, emphasized the need for a comprehensive police investigation to examine the origins of the alleged misinformation, verify digital content, and determine the roles of the accused and others involved. The magistrate noted that the allegations raise significant concerns about electoral integrity and the democratic process.

The court's decision came after a police Action Taken Report suggested a prima facie case under section 175 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court has mandated a fair and prompt investigation, urging police to submit a status report by April 21, 2026.