Left Menu

Spike in Punjab Murders Sparks Law and Order Crisis

A series of high-profile murders in Punjab, including that of an AAP leader, raises concerns over the state's law and order situation. Opposition parties criticize the AAP government for failing to curb crime. Punjab's DGP claims the crime rate is under control, urging more attention to prevent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 17:14 IST
Spike in Punjab Murders Sparks Law and Order Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of murders in Punjab, including the recent killing of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, has intensified scrutiny on the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Opposition parties have lambasted the current AAP government for its ineffectiveness in controlling the rising crime spree.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his concern over the disappearing fear of law among criminals, despite police reports claiming control. The state's former DGP argues that more rigorous efforts by administrative agencies are necessary to curb the ongoing criminal activities.

Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav insists that the state's crime rate remains below the national average. Nonetheless, with 92 shooting incidents linked to organized crime in the past three years and continuous external threats, the call for more stringent measures to ensure public safety becomes imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; statistics show BJP-led govts performed best: Amit Shah.

In 75 years, India witnessed govts guided by three different ideologies; sta...

 India
2
'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

'Bihar Navnirman Yatra': Prashant Kishor's New Political Journey

 India
3
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Controversial Video

 India
4
Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

Thrilling Finish: England Edges Past Nepal in T20 World Cup Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026