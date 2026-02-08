Spike in Punjab Murders Sparks Law and Order Crisis
A series of high-profile murders in Punjab, including that of an AAP leader, raises concerns over the state's law and order situation. Opposition parties criticize the AAP government for failing to curb crime. Punjab's DGP claims the crime rate is under control, urging more attention to prevent violence.
A wave of murders in Punjab, including the recent killing of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi, has intensified scrutiny on the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Opposition parties have lambasted the current AAP government for its ineffectiveness in controlling the rising crime spree.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his concern over the disappearing fear of law among criminals, despite police reports claiming control. The state's former DGP argues that more rigorous efforts by administrative agencies are necessary to curb the ongoing criminal activities.
Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav insists that the state's crime rate remains below the national average. Nonetheless, with 92 shooting incidents linked to organized crime in the past three years and continuous external threats, the call for more stringent measures to ensure public safety becomes imperative.
