Major Drug Bust in Amritsar: 25 Kg Heroin Seized, Two Arrested
A joint operation between Punjab Police and the BSF in Amritsar results in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of 25 kg of heroin, arms, and ammunition. The operation hints at a drone-assisted cross-border smuggling module. Investigations continue to unearth deeper networks.
- Country:
- India
In a significant clampdown on cross-border smuggling, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 25 kg of heroin in Amritsar, prompting the arrest of two suspects. The operation was announced on Sunday by a senior police officer, marking a substantial victory in the fight against narcotics trafficking.
The Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the haul also included two pistols and 60 live rounds, indicating an organized smuggling network possibly using drones for border crossings. The operation, conducted in the Ghogha area, highlights the pervasive challenge of smuggling in the region.
According to DGP Yadav, efforts are underway to expose the full extent of this smuggling ring, focusing on tracing both forward and backward linkages. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are in progress to dismantle the involvement of any additional conspirators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Visits India–Pakistan Border Posts in Jammu, Announces Major Boost for BSF Welfare and Modernisation
Land not a problem, but Centre must first change arbitrary rule of increasing BSF's jurisdiction area from 15 to 50 km: Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Rollback on BSF Jurisdiction Expansion
We provided land to BSF, other central organisations: CM Mamata Banerjee on allegations of Bengal not giving land for border fencing.
Arms Smuggling Bust in Amritsar Reveals International Links