In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his appreciation to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for aiding in the capture and extradition of a suspect involved in a serious attack on a Russian military officer.

The individual, a Ukrainian-born Russian citizen, was extradited from Dubai to Moscow. He is suspected of causing severe injuries to Vladimir Alexeyev, who holds a high-ranking position within Russia's GRU military intelligence service.

This incident underscores the importance of international cooperation in tackling cross-border criminal activities, as exemplified by the diplomatic channels employed by Russia and the UAE in this extradition case.

