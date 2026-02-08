Left Menu

Violence and Abductions Ravage Northern Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a residence in Kaduna, Nigeria, killing three and kidnapping a priest and others. The violence underscores the region's security crisis. Amnesty International criticized the government's handling, while Pope Leo expressed hope for better protection of citizens. The events follow other recent abductions in the area.

Gunmen launched another violent assault in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, leaving chaos in their wake. The attack, targeting a clergyman's residence, resulted in the abduction of a Catholic priest and several others, along with the tragic loss of three lives.

The early morning raid in Kauru district underscores persistent security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in its northern regions. Saturday's incident is part of a troubling pattern, occurring days after security forces successfully rescued 166 kidnapped worshippers in separate incidents within Kaduna.

The Nigerian government faces growing criticism over its handling of these crises, with Amnesty International calling out officials for their perceived incompetence and failure to safeguard civilians. Meanwhile, the Vatican expressed its solidarity with affected communities, hoping for improved security measures.

