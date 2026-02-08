Left Menu

Voter Secrecy Breach: MLA's Son in EVM Booth Raises Eyebrows

Three election duty officials were suspended after Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre brought his minor son into an EVM booth, breaching voting secrecy norms. The incident, captured in a viral video, prompted an investigation by the district collector. Similar breaches occurred at other locations.

Updated: 08-02-2026 19:26 IST
In a surprising breach of electoral protocol, three officials have been suspended following the unauthorized entry of Shiv Sena MLA Vilas Bhumre's minor son into an electronic voting machine (EVM) booth. This incident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Paithan taluka and was exposed through a viral video.

The district collector, Dilip Swami, who is also the poll returning officer, has announced an investigation into the matter. He stated that strict actions would be taken against those found guilty of violating voting secrecy norms. Among those suspended are polling booth head Dilipa Narwade, booth officer Sangita Kedar, and homeguard Renuka Bomble.

Bhumre, downplaying the incident, explained that his son merely wanted ink on his finger and didn't understand the voting process. Similar breaches were noted in Solapur, involving candidate Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son at another polling booth.

