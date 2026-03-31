Indian Contenders Shine in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open

Four Indian tennis players have progressed to the second round of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Open Endurance Women's USD 15,000 ITF tournament, hosted under the authority of the All India Tennis Association and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Harshini N Nagaraj led the Indian charge with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over Aakruti Sonkusare, while Sandeepti Singh Rao breezed past Soha Sadiq with a 6-4, 6-3 win. Saumya Ronde and wildcard entrant Yashaswini Panwar also secured their spots with dominant victories.

In other matches, Russian Ekaterina Yashina and players from across the globe displayed their prowess. In doubles, Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakruti Sonkusare showed resilience, and the top-seeded pair of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Ekaterina Yashina easily advanced.

(With inputs from agencies.)