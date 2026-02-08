Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's First Female Prime Minister Secures Landslide Victory

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female Prime Minister, guided her coalition to a commanding election victory, ensuring support for her tax cuts and a bolstered military agenda. Her leadership has drawn parallels to Margaret Thatcher and sparked significant debate over Japan's economic direction and relations with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:36 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's conservative coalition achieved a stunning electoral victory on Sunday, positioning her to advance her pivotal tax reforms and defense initiatives aimed at curbing China's influence. Takaichi, Japan's inaugural female leader, has been likened to Margaret Thatcher for her determined approach.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), under Takaichi's leadership, claimed a substantial parliamentary majority, instantly surpassing the required 233 seats with an alliance with the Japan Innovation Party, Ishin, ensuring a legislative supermajority. This win solidifies Takaichi's policy agenda, despite financial market jitters and diplomatic strains with China over military spending.

Amidst unprecedented snowfall forcing early polling station closures, voters like schoolteacher Kazushige Cho showed resilience, drawn to Takaichi's leadership style and promise of national unity. However, her proposition to suspend the 8% sales tax on food raised investor concerns about Japan's fiscal future. Takaichi pledges rapid tax policy deliberations, balancing economic intervention with fiscal responsibility.

