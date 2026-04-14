Left Menu

Ex-NATO Chief Criticizes UK's Defense Strategy as Inadequate

In a stark warning, former NATO head George Robertson criticizes Prime Minister Keir Starmer's defense funding approach, attributing inadequacies to political complacency and lack of investment. Robertson underscores increasing threats and blames non-military Treasury decisions, calling for urgent adjustments in defense spending and strategies amid global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:51 IST
Ex-NATO Chief Criticizes UK's Defense Strategy as Inadequate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's national security is under threat due to political complacency and insufficient defense funding, according to former NATO chief George Robertson. In an upcoming lecture, Robertson will detail criticisms of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to military spending, emphasizing that Britain is increasingly vulnerable to external threats.

Robertson, who has substantial experience as a Labour defense secretary, argues that there is a noticeable gap between Starmer's defense rhetoric and actual financial commitment. In his lecture in Salisbury, he will also critique finance minister Rachel Reeves for neglecting defense in recent budget discussions. "We are under-prepared and not safe," he will warn, according to excerpts reported by the FT and BBC.

While the government insists it is implementing the Strategic Defence Review, Robertson accuses the leadership of dangerous complacency, calling non-military Treasury decisions akin to 'vandalism.' He stresses that defense should be prioritized amid escalating global tensions, notably after the events in Ukraine and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: BJP's Vision for Change

 India
2
Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

Diplomatic Dialogues: Chancellor Merz Calls for Peace in Middle East

 Germany
3
UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

 Global
4
Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

Greece Revises 2026 Growth Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026