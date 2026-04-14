Ex-NATO Chief Criticizes UK's Defense Strategy as Inadequate

Britain's national security is under threat due to political complacency and insufficient defense funding, according to former NATO chief George Robertson. In an upcoming lecture, Robertson will detail criticisms of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach to military spending, emphasizing that Britain is increasingly vulnerable to external threats.

Robertson, who has substantial experience as a Labour defense secretary, argues that there is a noticeable gap between Starmer's defense rhetoric and actual financial commitment. In his lecture in Salisbury, he will also critique finance minister Rachel Reeves for neglecting defense in recent budget discussions. "We are under-prepared and not safe," he will warn, according to excerpts reported by the FT and BBC.

While the government insists it is implementing the Strategic Defence Review, Robertson accuses the leadership of dangerous complacency, calling non-military Treasury decisions akin to 'vandalism.' He stresses that defense should be prioritized amid escalating global tensions, notably after the events in Ukraine and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)