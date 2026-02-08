Left Menu

Justice for NEET Aspirant: Demand for Fair Investigation Intensifies

A protest at Jantar Mantar demanded an impartial probe into a NEET aspirant's death in Patna, with accusations of a police cover-up. The demonstrators sought justice and a transparent investigation. Bihar's government has suggested a CBI investigation, while the victim's family demands judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:11 IST
Amid demands for justice and transparency, a protest was held at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, focusing on the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna. Demonstrators criticized the Bihar Police's handling of the case, alleging a cover-up involving claims of suicide and denial of sexual assault. Parents of the deceased insisted on thorough scrutiny of facts and accountability from authorities.

Gathering under the Bihar Nirbhaya Sangharsh Samiti, the protest attracted citizens from Delhi and Bihar, including the bereaved family. Protesters urged for an impartial investigation monitored by the judiciary, to ensure justice for the victim's family. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister has indicated a recommendation for a CBI probe to replace the ongoing state police investigation.

The victim, a medical aspirant from Jehanabad, was found unconscious at a girls' hostel in Patna last month and later died in a hospital after days in a coma. Social activist Uday Kumar Sharma and former MP Mahabal Mishra joined the protest, advocating for vigilance against crimes targeting students and women across India. The protesters in Delhi vowed relentless pursuit of justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

