Pakistani Intruder Nabbed at Jammu Border
A Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the International Border into India was captured in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, by the Border Security Force. The apprehension occurred near Border Outpost Ballar in the Ramgarh sector. The individual is currently in custody awaiting further questioning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A Pakistani intruder was apprehended while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Sunday, according to officials.
The Border Security Force, responsible for safeguarding the borders, detected the intruder's movement near Border Outpost Ballar in the Ramgarh sector around 7 PM. The force acted promptly, taking the person into custody.
Following the arrest, officials have commenced interrogation to gather more information. Additional details are awaited as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Har Ghar Dastak: The Campaign for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir
Youth Congress Rallying for Jammu and Kashmir's Rights
Liquor Revenue Booms in Jammu & Kashmir: No New Wine Shops Yet
Impact of India-US Trade Deal on Jammu and Kashmir's Horticulture Sector
Debate Over 'Special Status' for Jammu and Kashmir Reignites