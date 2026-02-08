Left Menu

Pakistani Intruder Nabbed at Jammu Border

A Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the International Border into India was captured in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, by the Border Security Force. The apprehension occurred near Border Outpost Ballar in the Ramgarh sector. The individual is currently in custody awaiting further questioning.

Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Sunday, according to officials.

The Border Security Force, responsible for safeguarding the borders, detected the intruder's movement near Border Outpost Ballar in the Ramgarh sector around 7 PM. The force acted promptly, taking the person into custody.

Following the arrest, officials have commenced interrogation to gather more information. Additional details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

