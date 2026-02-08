Pakistani Intruder Nabbed at Jammu Border

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended while attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Sunday, according to officials.

The Border Security Force, responsible for safeguarding the borders, detected the intruder's movement near Border Outpost Ballar in the Ramgarh sector around 7 PM. The force acted promptly, taking the person into custody.

Following the arrest, officials have commenced interrogation to gather more information. Additional details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)