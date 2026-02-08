Decisive Progress: India's Fight Against Naxalism Nears Conclusion
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes a security-centric strategy and infrastructure development to combat Naxalism. A high-level meeting in Raipur highlighted significant progress, praising the dual efforts of national and state governments. Shah aims to eradicate Naxalism by March, boosting development in formerly conflict-ridden areas.
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, highlighted the success of a security-centric approach in combating Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) during a high-level meeting held in Raipur.
He promised that the Naxal threat would be eradicated by March 31, leveraging infrastructure development and disrupting financial networks within Maoist operations.
The meeting underlined the need for coordinated efforts among states and emphasized significant progress, especially in Chhattisgarh, once a Naxal violence stronghold and now a symbol of growth under the dual leadership of Prime Minister Modi and local governance.
