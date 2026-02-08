Left Menu

Tragic Incident on Orai-Rath Road: Home Guard Killed, Sub-Inspector Injured

A police jeep crash on Orai-Rath road resulted in the death of Home Guard Brijendra Kumar and injured Sub-Inspector Mohit Dev. The vehicle overturned to avoid a motorcycle, leading to the fatal accident. Authorities are investigating the incident's circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:39 IST
Tragic Incident on Orai-Rath Road: Home Guard Killed, Sub-Inspector Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Orai-Rath road on Sunday, resulting in the death of a home guard and critically injuring a sub-inspector. The police jeep, en route from the Chikasi police station, was involved in the crash, having hit a divider before overturning.

The vehicle was driven by an officer when a motorcycle unexpectedly crossed its path near Churaha village, leading to a loss of control. This resulted in the jeep striking a road divider and overturning. Home Guard Brijendra Kumar, aged 57, and Sub-Inspector Mohit Dev, aged 35, were inside the vehicle.

Both sustained severe injuries and were immediately taken by ambulance to a community health center in Rath. Sadly, Brijendra Kumar was declared dead upon arrival. Due to the severity of his injuries, Mohit Dev was transferred to Orai Medical College for advanced medical care. Authorities, including Jariya Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar Pandey, have initiated an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

