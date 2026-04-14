Tragic Accident Shadows Wedding Festivities in Rajasthan

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a wedding procession in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was overshadowed by a tragic accident resulting in the loss of three lives. Late on Monday night, near Bhaisawata village, a Fortuner SUV, part of the celebratory convoy, spiraled out of control and overturned multiple times, eventually crashing into a field.

The crash left the vehicle completely mangled, with three individuals dead at the scene. Station House Officer Sugan Singh identified the deceased as Sandeep Kadwasra, Tanishq Shekhawat, and Dharmendra, all from Udawas village. Another man, Ajay from Bakra village, suffered severe injuries and was swiftly moved to a higher medical center after initial treatment.

Sources indicate the victims, attending a friend's wedding in Moi village, had borrowed the groom's vehicle for an errand when the tragedy unfolded. In response, local law enforcement from Chirawa and Singhana police stations hurried to the scene, transferring the deceased to a local hospital's mortuary. The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.